Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Asana were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of ASAN opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

