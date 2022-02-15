Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.94. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.89 and a 1 year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.