Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE CLB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

