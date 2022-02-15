Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.77. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

