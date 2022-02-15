Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after buying an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,182,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.