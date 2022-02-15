Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 399 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

