Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

