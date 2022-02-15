Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.