Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.