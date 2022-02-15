Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

RSGUF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

RSGUF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.