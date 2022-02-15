Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

