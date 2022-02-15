Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

