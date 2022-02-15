Rosenblatt Securities Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

