Royal Bank of Canada Buys 110,799 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.35% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $96,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

