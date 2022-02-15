Royal Bank of Canada Has $84.51 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of CarMax worth $84,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

