Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $76,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

NYSE:SWK opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $159.85 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.