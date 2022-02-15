Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $44.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,457. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

