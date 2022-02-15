Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 24,889 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Corning worth $88,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

