Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$145.08. 731,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,418. The company has a market cap of C$206.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$139.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

