Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Sells 10,435 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.