Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.