RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

