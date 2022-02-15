Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 73.4% in January

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,301. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
