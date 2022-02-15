Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

