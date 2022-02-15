Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

