Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $5,341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

