Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 425,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Ryerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $881.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

