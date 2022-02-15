Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 40,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,786. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

