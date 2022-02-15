Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $88.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

