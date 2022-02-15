SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. 1,115,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,202. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

