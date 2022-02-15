SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

