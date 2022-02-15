Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

