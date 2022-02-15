salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) vs. UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Head-To-Head Survey

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and salesforce.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $102.19 million 13.23 -$33.98 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $21.25 billion 9.57 $4.07 billion $1.81 114.03

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UserTesting and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10 salesforce.com 0 6 29 2 2.89

UserTesting currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $323.22, suggesting a potential upside of 56.60%. Given salesforce.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than UserTesting.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 6.96% 5.71% 3.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

salesforce.com beats UserTesting on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

