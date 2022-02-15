Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SMM opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,037.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 631,436 shares of company stock worth $4,167,743 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

