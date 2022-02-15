Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 9,039 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.