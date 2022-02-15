Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.25

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €87.25 ($99.15) and traded as high as €93.09 ($105.78). Sanofi shares last traded at €92.20 ($104.77), with a volume of 2,251,754 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

