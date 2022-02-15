Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.