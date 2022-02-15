Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

