Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.