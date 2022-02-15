Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $21.34. Sasol shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 4,267 shares.

SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

