Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $21.34. Sasol shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 4,267 shares.
SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
