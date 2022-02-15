Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
NYSE SSL opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
