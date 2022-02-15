Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE SSL opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

