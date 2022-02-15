SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBFG opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

