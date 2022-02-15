Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in January

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.0 days.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$7.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

