Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

