Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

