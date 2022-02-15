Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 73.9% in January

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SBGSY stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

