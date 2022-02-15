Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

