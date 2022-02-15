Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.60% of Scientific Games worth $208,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.93.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
