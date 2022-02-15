Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

NYSE:STNG opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

