Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

