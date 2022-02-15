Scotiabank Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.86.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.